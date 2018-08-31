Roanoke police arrest 18-year-old, two minors, in connection with car break-ins

ROANOKE, Va. - Police say a tip from a watchful neighbor led to three arrests early Thursday morning.

At about 12:15 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Lester Avenue Northeast after a report that a group of individuals was tampering with vehicles in his driveway.

As officers responded, they saw three people walking toward Old Mountain Road Northeast, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Several additional officers responded and said they found the trio actively tampering with another vehicle in a driveway.

When approached, police say all three ran away, but were soon arrested.

William Smith, 18, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts of petit larceny and three counts of entering vehicles without permission.

The other two were minors and will be charged with petit larceny and entering vehicles without permission.

