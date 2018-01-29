Roanoke police arrest 3 in convenience store robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police have arrested three men accused of robbing a convenience store.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Monterey Market on Old Mountain Road NE. Two men came into the store with what appeared to be guns, took cash from the register and from the clerk, and then ran off.

No one was hurt.

Responding officers set up a perimeter to try to find the men but were not successful. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the men might have been traveling in a white Toyota SUV.

The same night at 8:55 p.m., an officer noticed a white Toyota SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle sitting in the parking lot of the Flag Mart at the corner of Salem Avenue and 12th Street.

After conducting a traffic stop and searching the car, officers recovered potential evidence from the Monterey Market robbery. including a BB pistol that resembled a real gun.

Officers arrested three of the vehicle's occupants and charged all of them with robbery. The three men were identified as:

Kwymique Tylil Anderson, 23, of Roanoke

Yusuf Terrick Leach, 26, of Roanoke

Michael Alexander Taylor, 24, of Roanoke

All three were taken to Roanoke City Jail and held without bond.

In a subsequent search of a home in the 1300 block of Moorman Ave. NW, officers found additional physical evidence that may be related to other recent convenience store robberies.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.