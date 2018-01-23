Roanoke police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting 3 pedestrians

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police have arrested a driver who is accused of intentionally hitting three pedestrians.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Memorial Ave. SW.

Witnesses told police that the victims were on the sidewalk when they were hit by a white vehicle, which left the scene headed south on Winborne Ave.

A few moments later, dispatch received calls that a 2006 white Dodge Stratus hit a parked vehicle in the 1700 block of Windsor Avenue SW.

Officers located the driver, identified as William Thomas Sprouse, 35, of Roanoke, at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Windsor Ave.

Sprouse is charged with driving under the influence, three counts of felony hit and run (for the pedestrians), and one count of misdemeanor hit and run (for striking the parked car).

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Roanoke City Jail after his release from the hospital.

The investigation indicates Sprouse and the three victims knew one another and had been together prior to the incident.

The victims were identified as Christopher Eric Lafan, 35, of Roanoke, Antonio Christopher Napper, 33, of Goodview, and Nathaniel Caleb Perry, 31, of Roanoke. There's no word yet on how badly they were hurt.

At this time, police believe the three victims were hit intentionally.

