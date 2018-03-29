Roanoke police arrest woman they say shot her boyfriend

ROANOKE, Va. - A 59-year-old woman is in jail after Roanoke police said she shot her boyfriend Wednesday night.

At 11:34 p.m., police responded to a reported domestic assault at a residence in the 3400 block of Troxell Road SE in the Garden City neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they spoke with 55-year-old Bryan Lascolette, who told the officers that his girlfriend, Debra Tiller, shot him in the hand.

Lascolette said that he and Tiller had been arguing when she got a gun, the argument became physical and Tiller then shot him.

Police said the shooting happened about an hour before officers were called.

Lascolette was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Tiller faces a charge of malicious wounding and was taken to Roanoke City Jail.

