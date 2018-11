ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Ta’nya Caldwell was last seen Monday evening near Patrick Henry High School.

She was wearing a black jacket, dark khakis and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2211 and share what you know.

