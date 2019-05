ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in the search of a missing 13-year-old girl, according to Roanoke police.

Mya Jarrett-Davis was last seen at James Madison Middle School, and authorities do not believe she is in danger.

Anyone who knows her location or has any information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.