Roanoke Police say Black Friday incidents were minimal

ROANOKE, Va. - As Black Friday winds down, the Roanoke Police Department is taking stock of its response.

The department set up a mobile command unit at Valley View Walmart and used extra bike patrols during the shopping rush. A spokesperson with Roanoke police says overnight, officers responded to about five or six incidents. None of those were close to the stores or related to theft.

We stopped by some stores to see how the Black Friday experience went for shoppers, and most of the responses were positive.

"It actually hasn't been bad. Traffic was pretty easy coming in the mall, and then in Best Buy, there were no lines at all that we had to wait in," said Joshua Pinkerman.

"It hasn't been too bad. Not too crowded, not too crazy, everybody's been polite in the stores, so that's good," said Morgan Hill.

Officers say typically, Black Friday brings more traffic accidents, shoplifting calls and fights or assaults.



