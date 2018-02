ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say shots were fired that hit a church, a couple of houses, and a car.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Harrison Ave., near 5th St.

Police say there was an argument between a person who lived in the neighborhood and someone else. A short time later, shots were fired.

No one was hurt.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.



