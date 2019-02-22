Roanoke police close, reopen multiple blocks to continue deadly hit-and-run investigation

ROANOKE, Va. - Multiple blocks of two Roanoke streets were closed Friday afternoon as police continued their investigation into a deadly hit-and-run crash last week.

The intersection of Campbell Avenue was closed from 6th Street to 4th Street, while 5th Street SW is closed from Salem Avenue to Luck Avenue for about an hour.

The closures began at 1:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, an investigator located a red Chevy Silverado, parked in the area of 4th Street and Highland Avenue SW that had damage consistent with evidence located at the scene of the crash on February 13.

Linda Pierson, 58, of Roanoke, died after being hit.

