Roanoke police cruiser crashes while responding to reports of armed fight

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke police car crashed Thursday morning while responding to reports of an armed fight on, according to authorities.

Around 8:30 a.m., police say they responded to reports of an armed fight in the 1500 block of Hanover Avenue NW.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found Sharief Muller, 30, with multiple cuts and James Minor, 55, with multiple cuts and abrasions. An investigation found that the two men knew each other, and Minor has been charged with malicious wounding.

Both men were reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that while responding to this incident, a Roanoke police car was involved in a crash near 20th Street and Hanover Avenue NW.

The driver of the other car was taken to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

Both cars were towed from the scene, and authorities say there will be an investigation into the crash.

