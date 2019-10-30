Roanoke Police Department passes along safety tips ahead of Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. - Halloween is full of scary sights and costumes, but the night itself does not have to be scary if you stay safe.

The Roanoke Police Department advises parents who are out trick-or-treating with their kids to keep a close watch at all times, so they don't wander off into a dangerous situation.

"We treat every day as stressful, just to keep our head on a swivel but, on Halloween, we keep our eye out for children walking around," said Officer J.L. Smith, of the Roanoke Police Department.

That tip may be more important this year because of stormy weather that is predicted to hover over trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

"This keeps our situational awareness higher than ever," Smith said. "There's children out there that don't have a parent that are walking around, as well."

Smith also suggests kids have a way to be seen once the sun sets.

"Make sure they've got a flashlight, glow sticks or a cellphone fully charged while they're walking out with their friends," Smith said.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.