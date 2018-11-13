Roanoke police give cost estimate for Market Square change

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police now have an idea of how much it’ll cost to keep an officer in the Market Square area of downtown.

A police spokeswoman said Tuesday that the department will spend more than $5,000 a week in overtime pay, which will total about $50,000 through the end of the year.

Police said officers positioned there have intervened in ten incidents in the 19 days since the change.

Police Chief Tim Jones announced last month that the RPD would position an officer there 24/7 after a history of complaints of disorderly behavior and a stabbing incident. Jones said the department will re-evaluate the decision closer to the end of the year.

