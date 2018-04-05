Roanoke police identify 62-year-old man who died after being hit by two cars while crossing street

ROANOKE, Va. -

Police have identified the 62-year-old man who died after being hit by multiple cars last month.

On March 30, at 6:17 a.m., police responded to Elm Avenue SE for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

Gregory Wilson, of Roanoke, was attempting to cross Elm Avenue, just west of 4th Street, and was hit by a vehicle that was turning westbound onto Elm Avenue from 4th Street. Police say he was then hit by a second vehicle that was also traveling west on Elm Avenue.

Police say that both drivers remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Wilson was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on April 2.

Traffic Investigators are still investigating this incident and will present the findings to the commonwealth attorney's office.

ORIGINAL STORY

A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by at least two vehicles on Elm Avenue Friday morning.

It happened close to Bud's Suds and the BP gas station around 7:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No one has been charged at this time.

