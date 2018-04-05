Roanoke police identify man suspected of stealing bike racks

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say officers have identified the person who took bike racks from a storage facility on Kimball Avenue.

The theft had halted expansion plans for Roanoke's bike-share program.

Police say the person is cooperating with detectives and has returned the racks.

As we've reported, a man pulled a tractor into a parking lot in the 800 block of Kimball Ave. Saturday night.

He stood around and examined the bike racks, then got back into the truck and left. Fifteen minutes later, he came back and loaded the bike racks.

Police say no charges have been filed.

