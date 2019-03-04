Roanoke police identify person of interest in fatal downtown hit and run

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say they have identified a person of interest in the fatal hit and run that has angered and frustrated the community.

Linda Pierson, who was 58, was found lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of 5th Street and Campbell Avenue last month.

Police have sent evidence from a truck to the state forensics lab for testing.

There have still not been any arrests and police have not made the person of interest's name public.

Graffiti reading "turn yourself in" was found at a memorial for Pierson downtown. Police are investigating the vandalism as well.

