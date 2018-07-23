Roanoke police in search of Getty Mart armed robber

Police are still searching for the man in this photo in relation to the Getty Mart robbery on July 22, 2018. (Courtesy of Roanoke Police Department).

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are still searching for the man they say robbed a Getty Mart at gunpoint Sunday night.

The armed robbery happened in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Police say the man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The robber fired one round into the ceiling and then ran away, according to police.

The man is described as being 6 feet tall, in his late 20s to early 30s and weighing about 180 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to call their anonymous tip line at 540-344-8500 or text 274637 with the phrase "RoanokePD."

