ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Southwest Roanoke.

Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Southwest Market convenience store, which is at the corner of 5th St. and Elm Ave.

The suspect had a handgun and demanded money, according to police. After taking cash, the suspect left on foot.

Police have not made any arrests. They have a police dog on the scene and are hoping to trace the person.

