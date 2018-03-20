Roanoke police investigate death at Southeast home

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are at a home investigating a death Tuesday morning.

The person was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Padbury Ave., which is in the Southeast section of the city.

Police are trying to determine how the person died and say they are seeing if there is anything suspicious. Right now, they are not working this case as a homicide.

Investigators are on the scene. They put up crime scene tape as a barrier around 10:30 a.m.

Police are still notifying family members.

10 News reached out to neighbors, who did not wish to talk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.