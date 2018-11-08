Roanoke police investigate Northwest shooting that sent man to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW just before 7 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. The area is off of Melrose Avenue, near the Head Start Child Development Center and the Ashton Heights apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a residence. He is being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but it's not clear yet how badly he was hurt.

Police have not arrested anyone and are interviewing other people who were at the home.

Police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community in regard to this shooting.

Anyone with information should call police.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.