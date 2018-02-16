Roanoke police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in the foot on Friday afternoon.

At 1:02 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Orange Avenue after receiving a report saying that shots had been fired.

While officers were responding to this call, dispatch received a call from someone driving a gunshot victim to Lewis Gale Hospital.

Officers and detectives responded to Lewis Gale and spoke with the victim, who had a single gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police later learned that the shooting actually took place outside a residence in the 1800 block of Orange Avenue.

Officers located cartridge cases outside the residence, and detectives are currently investigating.

No arrests have been made for the shooting.

