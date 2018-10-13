Roanoke police investigating Friday night homicide in Northwest

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police announced Saturday morning that they’re investigating a Friday night homicide.

They said Travon Lee, 24, of Supply, Virginia, died after being stabbed in the chest.

Police said emergency crews took Lee to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They said they responded to a report of a large disorder in the 600 block of 11th Street NW around 10 p.m. Friday. They found Lee at that location.

Police said they have not made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. They sent the following statement asking for the public’s help:

“If anyone has information about this case, they're asked to call our tip line at (540) 344-8500 and share what they know. Callers can remain anonymous. You can also send an anonymous text message to 274637. Please use the keyword 'RoanokePD' at the beginning of the text to make sure it's properly sent.”

