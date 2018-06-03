Roanoke Police investigating Hunt Avenue shooting

1993: Dr. David Gunn is shot to death outside a Pensacola, Florida, abortion clinic. Anti-abortionist Michael F. Griffin was eventually convicted of murdering Gunn and sentenced to life in prison. Gunn was the first of a total of four doctors…

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Police says it's investigating a shooting in the Hunt Avenue area.

They said they heard gunshots while they were patrolling around 4 Sunday morning.

Officers say they saw a car speeding away with its back window broken out, officers tried to stop it.

They gave pursuit, and after a short chase, police pulled the car over and the three people inside were taken to the department for questioning.

Officers were told two male victims with non-life threatening gunshot injuries took themselves to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital around 4:15.

The two men were identified by police as Tychain Davis and Jeffrey Brown.

Several witnesses told police the two were a part of a large gathering at the 800 block of Hunt Avenue when a car drove by and shot into the crowd.

Police say several people in the crowd returned fire, and that's when the car sped off.

The driver of that car, Dalantae Brown, was charged with eluding police.

This incident is still under investigation.

