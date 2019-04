ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke first responders are investigating after receiving a call for someone with a gunshot wound in northeast Roanoke.

Officials are investigating in the 2100 block of Colgate Street NE after receiving the call at 9:18 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as more details emerge.

