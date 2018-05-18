Roanoke police investigating reported shooting on Salem Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Roanoke Friday evening.

There is no threat to the public and all individuals involved are in custody or speaking with police, according to a tweet from the Roanoke Police Department.

Roanoke dispatch received the call about 6:30 p.m. about a person with a reported gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Salem Avenue SW.

Police appear to be focusing on a black pickup truck with a dirt bike behind it on 12th Street, between Salem and Rorer avenues.

