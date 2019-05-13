Roanoke police investigating Sunday night armed robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating an armed robbery that they say happened Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a robbery reported at A&A Cash Market on Moorman Ave. NW, about a mile away from The Hotel Roanoke.

Police say a man whose face was covered entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

After getting cash, he ran away.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

Those with relevant information can also text 274637. Please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.



