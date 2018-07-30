Roanoke Police investigating the shooting death of a Salem man on Melrose Avenue Northwest.

ROANOKE, VA. - A man is dead after suffering gunshot wounds near the Embassy Inn on Melrose Avenue NW, according to Roanoke police.

They responded at about 6:30 p.m., finding a Salem man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Investigators, including forensic staff, are still on the scene gathering evidence.

The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Police do not believe there's a threat to the community.

