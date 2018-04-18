Two hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:56 p.m. police responded to reported shots fired near the intersection of Cove Road and Lafayette Boulevard NW.

An officer arrived at the scene shortly after, but was unable to find the individuals involved in the incident, according to the Police Department.

Witnesses said a silver Chrysler SUV going north through the intersection with multiple people inside began shooting at a car parked in a parking lot.

Additional responding officers found the vehicle that was shot at in the 2700 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Officers found two men who had been shot and both were taken by Roanoke Fire and EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment. Both suffered non-life-threatening gun shot wounds.

The silver Chrysler SUV was last seen traveling Northbound on Cove Road, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the department's tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

