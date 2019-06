ROANOKE, Va. - Ronaoke police said the department's K-9 officer, Jabbo, passed away Saturday night.

Department officials said his passing is due to an inoperable mass on his chest.

Jabbo specialized in bomb detection and patrol tracking since 2012.

The department says it is honored to have Jabbo as a member of its family and proud to have served alongside him. He will be greatly missed.

