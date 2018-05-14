Roanoke Police looking for 16-year-old believed to be in danger.

Roanoke, Va. - Roanoke Police say they're looking for Deidra Davis, and believe she could be in danger.

According to the department's Facebook page, Davis was taken from a relative's home around 6 p.m. Sunday.

That home was on the 800 block of 30th Street N.W.

Police say she was taken by 18-year-old Camron Williams, who police say is wanted on warrants unrelated to this incident.

Davis was last seen wearing a white tank-top, pink/gray/white shoes and her hair was up in a ponytail.

Police say Williams and Davis do know each other, and Williams is known to drive an older Jeep Cherokee.

But it's unknown if that's the vehicle they're traveling in.

Anyone with information on the two is encouraged to call police.

