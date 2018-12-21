Roanoke police make arrest in Sheetz robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police have arrested a man who they believe robbed a Sheetz on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the call at the Sheetz on Peters Creek Road around 8 a.m.

Police were told a man came into the convenience store demanding money, and then began taking items.

Police found the accused robber a short distance from the scene and recovered the stolen items.

23-year-old Roanoke resident Shyteek Spivey is charged with robbery.

Spivey has a host of prior charges from this year and last year, including the unlawful shooting at a train or car, destruction of property, assault and battery, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.