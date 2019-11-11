Roanoke police: Man rear-ended woman, then stole her purse and drove off

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman, rear-ended her vehicle and stole her purse while she got out to inspect the damage.

Police responded to the robbery on Monday around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Ave and Williamson Road.

Officers spoke with the woman, who said she was followed from the Carilion Riverwalk parking garage to the intersection by an unidentified black man.

The woman told officers that when she slowed at an intersection, the man allegedly rear-ended her vehicle. She told police that when she got out of her vehicle to inspect the damage, the man grabbed her purse and drove away in a minivan.

Roanoke police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637, beginning the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Police said to reference case number 19-120446. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.





