Roanoke police: No proof of criminal mischief, dog fighting in dog's death

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are giving an update on the case of a dog named Angel, which had to be put down after it was found covered in cuts, wounds and scratches.

The case drew attention on social media after its owner questioned whether there had been any criminal mischief. There was speculation that a dog fighting ring was in the area, and that it may have had to do with the dog's injuries. There was even a reward offered for anyone with information.

Roanoke police said Tuesday that there is not sufficient evidence that there was criminal mischief, or that there are any organized dog fighting groups in the area.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that it was "an unfortunate incident," but the investigation is now closed.

