Roanoke police officer saves person from house fire

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke police officer rescued someone from a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:20 p.m. It started in a home in the 1100 block of Murray Avenue, which is near the 11th Street intersection in the southeastern section of the city.

Smoking materials near oxygen equipment caused the fire, according to the fire department.

When firefighters arrived, they found that a Roanoke police officer had rescued the resident who was inside. That person was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for burns and is expected to be OK.

Three dogs were also rescued.

The Red Cross is helping the resident.

