Roanoke police officer shoots man after fight on Cove Road

ROANOKE, Va. - State police are trying to figure out what led a Roanoke police officer to shoot a man at a home on Cove Road Wednesday morning.

There is police tape around a home near Fresno Street, which is close to the Hershberger Road intersection in the Northwest section of the city.

Around 9 a.m., officers went to that home for a domestic disorder call. That's when a physical fight broke out among the officers and a man, according to police.

One of the officers then shot the man. He had to be taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but it's not clear yet how badly he is hurt.

One woman told 10 News she saw police escorting a woman and a toddler out of the house. It's not clear yet if the man who was shot is a resident. Other neighbors said they didn't see much.

At least 15 officers responded to the incident, and many were in unmarked vehicles.

It is standard policy for Virginia State Police to investigate cases like this one.

Police have started letting cars through in that area.

