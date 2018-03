ROANOKE, Va. - Currently Roanoke Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck by at least two vehicles in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE. The pedestrian who was struck appeared to have sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire and EMS for treatment. No charges have been placed at this time. The investigation is on going.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.