Roanoke police push for gun violence-free month

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are rolling out another effort to stop gun violence.

Police hope that families will spend more time together from Mother's Day to Father's Day. They want role models to persuade others that conflict doesn't need to lead to gun violence.

Officer Brian Tinsley made a poster showing an officer and investigator knocking on a family's door with bad news. Faith-based and other organizations and companies have joined the effort to remind people what violence can do to families.

"If you have an influencer and you have an issue with someone or something, seek out someone who can offer you some positive steps to resolution," Police Chief Tim Jones said.

The campaign also promotes gun safety. Jones said that twice in the last two years there's been an accidental shooting death because someone wasn't handling a gun properly.

Jones also noted Wednesday to 10 News that the number of stolen guns is down from this time last year, a good sign for gun safety.

Any organization that would like a poster can contact Caitlyn Cline with the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 853-6884.

