Roanoke police say man died after accidentally being run over by his truck

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating a death on Glade View Drive.

At 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Roanoke police responded to a call of a man lying beneath a tractor truck in the 200 block of Glade View Drive NE.

Officers found the man dead, lying in the street next to the truck.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was accidentally run over by the truck while detaching the trailer from the truck and that the truck was left in neutral when the driver exited the truck, and it rolled forward crushing him.

The incident remains under investigation.

His name is not being released at this time, pending all notifications.

