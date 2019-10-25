Roanoke police say officer shot and killed dog that was attacking person

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say an officer shot and killed a dog as it attacked a pedestrian walking another dog.

Police say they responded to a call just before 11 a.m. Friday about two dogs attacking another dog in the 1900 block of Yeager Avenue Northeast in Roanoke.

Responding officers found the dogs and started following them. Near the intersection of 18th Street and Yeager Avenue, the dogs attacked a pedestrian who was walking another dog, according to Roanoke police.

An officer shot one of the dogs that were attacking the person. The dog died, police say.

The dog that wasn't shot ran away and was eventually captured in a parking lot near 13th Street and Eastern Avenue Northeast, according to Roanoke police.

The dog will be taken to the Roanoke Center for Animal Control and Protection until the investigation is complete, according to Roanoke police.

Police say animal-related charges are pending for the owners of the two dogs.

