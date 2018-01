ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery.

Officers responded to the call at Sakina Food Mart on 13th St. SW around 7:25 p.m. Monday.

The suspects, both armed, took money from the cash register and ran out of the store.

No one was hurt.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information can call 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

