Roanoke Police searching for 29-year-old man wanted in connection to weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Police say they are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.

Authorities received a call that someone had been shot on November 10 around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hanover Avenue NW.

When officers got on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officials say the victim and the suspect, 29-year-old Micahel Cooper, knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department.

