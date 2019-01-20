Roanoke police searching for 83-year-old man not believed to be in danger

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are asking for your help locating an 83-year-old man.

In a tweet, police said James Hale was last seen at his residence on Pittsfield Ave NW around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

He is believed to be traveling in a green/blue 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara with license plate VWY-8889.

He is not believed to be in danger at this time, but requires medication, so his family would like to bring him home.

If you have any information, call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.