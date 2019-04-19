Roanoke police searching for duo using dead person's credit card

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are looking for two people it believes used a dead person's credit card at multiple stores.

Police believe the two are connected to the multijurisdictional investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 540-344-8500 and reference case number 19-005933.

Tips can also be texted in at 274637; please begin text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

