Roanoke police searching for group wanted for causing thousands in damage to construction site

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities are searching for the people they say are responsible for causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Roanoke construction site.

According to the police department, the group broke into a construction site in the 400 block of Jefferson Street and caused thousands of dollars in damage to the project.

Anyone with information about the damages is asked to call 540-344-8500. They can also text the police department at 274637. Begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure the text is properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

