Roanoke police believe this man was involved in the robbery of a business in the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW.

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for a man who they say is connected to the robbery of a business.

Police say the robbery happened in the 3700 block of Williamson Road Northwest.

Authorities did not release the date of the robbery or a more precise location.

Anyone with information about this man or his location is asked to call police at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.