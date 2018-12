ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted on multiple charges.

Adolphus Zimmerman is wanted on three counts of assault and battery and using profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911 and share what you know.

