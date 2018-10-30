Roanoke police searching for man wanted for robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for a man who robbed a store on Friday.

Officers say the man entered the store in the 3600 block of Plantation Road NE around 3 a.m. and stole money from the clerk.

The robber is described as 5-foot-5 and wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans with a tattoo on his left hand, and wore a white towel on his head during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 with the keyword "RoanokePD" and case number 18-121668.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.