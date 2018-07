ROANOKE, Va. - A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month has been spotted in the Roanoke area, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Tamera Hudson, 13, was reported missing July 2, but was seen in the area between 5th and 10th streets Northwest as recently as last week, according to police.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about her is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2694.

