Roanoke police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Police are searching for 13-year-old Allanah Myers.

She was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home on Day Avenue Southwest walking toward the dead-end of Washington Avenue Southwest.

Her hair was in long box braids and she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black Echo sweatpants.

Police don't believe Allanah is in danger at this time but would like to get her home to her family.

Anyone who has seen Allanah or knows where she might be is urged to call 911.

