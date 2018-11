ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Roanoke Police report that 16-year-old Lilly White has been found safe.

Roanoke Police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl Friday night.

Lilly White is believed to be somewhere between Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and downtown Roanoke.

Police say they do not believe she is in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

