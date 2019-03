ROANOKE, Va. - Officers are searching for a missing Roanoke 17-year-old, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Sydney Harvell was last seen Sunday in the 1300 block of 3rd Street SW.

Authorities describe her as blonde with blue eyes and around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with the left side of her head shaved.

Police do not believe she is in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department.

